PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSG) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSG) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05.

