Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,461 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,769 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,465.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

