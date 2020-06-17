Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 76.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 521.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 338,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 283,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 134,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CLSA boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pinduoduo Inc has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

