Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304,641 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

