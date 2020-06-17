POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Receives $59.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Nomura downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

NYSE:PKX opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

