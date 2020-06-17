Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.87. The company has a market cap of $1,465.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.