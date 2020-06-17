Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Viad worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Viad by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viad by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Viad by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,250,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

VVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti reduced their price target on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of VVI opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $428.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.16. Viad had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $306.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

