Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,895,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 832,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 377,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RadNet by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 327,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RadNet by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 280,355 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 228,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. RadNet Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.11 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.