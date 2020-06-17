Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Interface worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,092,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Interface by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 646,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Interface by 32.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 360,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 324,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,285,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 187,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $488.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.79. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.13 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

TILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interface presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

