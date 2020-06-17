Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MYR Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MYR Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MYR Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in MYR Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

MYRG stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. MYR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.