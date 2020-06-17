Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Dine Brands Global worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 551.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DIN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

NYSE DIN opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.