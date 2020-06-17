Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $162,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.31.

AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $354.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.