Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Propetro from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Propetro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Propetro from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Propetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Propetro stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $599.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Propetro has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $395.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.94 million. Propetro had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Propetro will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

