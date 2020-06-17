Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $15.58. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Provention Bio shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 3,191,300 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $687.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

