Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 11,990 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Capri were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Capri by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Capri by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Capri by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Several research firms have commented on CPRI. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.