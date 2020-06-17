Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 24,370 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,370 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 73.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 132,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 5,953.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 142,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 31.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,224,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 772,741 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $2,530,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on M shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

