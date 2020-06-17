PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after buying an additional 580,162 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,940,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,549,000 after buying an additional 273,698 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after buying an additional 3,992,869 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,859,000 after buying an additional 529,526 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

