Pure Global Cannabis (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) Stock Price Down 32.8%

Pure Global Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:PRCNF)’s stock price traded down 32.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 178,525 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 106,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Pure Global Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRCNF)

Pure Global Cannabis Inc operates as a life sciences cannabis company in Canada. The company, through its subsidiary, PureSinse Inc, produces and sells cannabis products for the medical, pharmaceutical, wellness, health and beauty, natural health, food and beverage, and recreational legal markets. Pure Global Cannabis Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

