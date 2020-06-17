PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $49.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 527.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

