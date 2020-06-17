PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $60.00 at DA Davidson

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $50.17 on Monday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in PVH by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of PVH by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PVH by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

