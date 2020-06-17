Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Twilio Inc Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Twilio in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Twilio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.52.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $209.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -77.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $210.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.41.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,416 shares of company stock valued at $62,003,249 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,863,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,515,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

