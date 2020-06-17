QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.28

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $5.18. QuickLogic shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 60,700 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QuickLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $40.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.85.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuickLogic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 480,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

