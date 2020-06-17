Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Radware worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 44.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Radware in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Radware in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 4,089.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 76,479 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Radware by 26.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDWR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. Radware had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

