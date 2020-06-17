Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,359 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Raymond James worth $23,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Raymond James news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.37. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

