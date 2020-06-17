Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

RBC stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

