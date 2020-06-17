Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

