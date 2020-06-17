Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Reliance Worldwide Co. Ltd (ASX:RWC) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.49 ($1.77) and last traded at A$2.49 ($1.77), approximately 2,060,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.48 ($1.76).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.26, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82.

About Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow and control systems, and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. It primarily offers push-fit plumbing fittings under the SharkBite name; water control valves, including thermostatic mixing valves, combination non-return and isolating valves, pressure and temperature relief valves, and expansion control valves under the RMC brand; water safety valves under the Cash Acme name; and water control devices under the Reliance Water Controls name.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.