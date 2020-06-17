Relx (LON:REL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,863.52

Relx PLC (LON:REL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,863.52 and traded as high as $1,892.50. Relx shares last traded at $1,882.50, with a volume of 3,674,891 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($22.78) target price (down from GBX 1,790 ($22.78)) on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,189 ($27.86) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,915 ($24.37) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,976.27 ($25.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,854.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,863.52.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

