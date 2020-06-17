Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Relx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

