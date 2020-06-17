Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Balchem (BCPC)

Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/16/2020 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/12/2020 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2020 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/22/2020 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2020 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/9/2020 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2020 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2020 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Balchem had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $116.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Balchem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

