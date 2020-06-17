Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 72,137 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Paul F. Deninger bought 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,353.75. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,227.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,748.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of REZI opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.82. Resideo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

