Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 9,907 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 217,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

RFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $181.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 2,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

