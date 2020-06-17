RWE (ETR:RWE) Trading Up 2.9%

RWE AG (ETR:RWE)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €30.74 ($34.54) and last traded at €30.20 ($33.93), 3,577,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €29.36 ($32.99).

The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €28.48 and its 200 day moving average is €28.05.

RWE Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

