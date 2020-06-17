SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €118.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €118.00 ($132.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €125.91 ($141.47).

Shares of SAP opened at €118.82 ($133.51) on Wednesday. SAP has a twelve month low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a twelve month high of €129.60 ($145.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion and a PE ratio of 41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

