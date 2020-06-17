Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 156,083 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 156,083 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.7% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $354.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

