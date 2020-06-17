SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB Financial Group an industry rank of 210 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SBFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 million. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 320,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 135,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.