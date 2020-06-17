Scotiabank Increases Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$7.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.91.

TSE:VII opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.19. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.18.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.31 million. Research analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

