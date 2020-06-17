Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

