SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 1% Higher

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (LON:SEIT) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.35), 98,433 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.34).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

