Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,037 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.14% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $911,000. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 65,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 370.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

SRG opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $530.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

