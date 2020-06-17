Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87. The firm has a market cap of $1,465.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

