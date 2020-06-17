Siebert Williams Shank Initiates Coverage on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 3.42. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $139,325 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 283,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after acquiring an additional 600,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

