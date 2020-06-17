Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 106,858 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

