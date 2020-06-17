Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Shares Down 4.5%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.06, 55,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 22,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WINR)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

