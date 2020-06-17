Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of Simply Good Foods worth $22,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,169,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 242,552 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,878,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,054,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 139.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 365,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $538,640.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,696.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 143,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,522 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMPL. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.