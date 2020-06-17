SKY Metals (ASX:SKY) Trading Up 4.3%

SKY Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.38 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), approximately 614,132 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.25).

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.41 million and a PE ratio of -52.14.

In other news, insider Norman Seckold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th.

SKY Metals Company Profile (ASX:SKY)

Sky Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. It holds interests in the Tallebung tin-tungsten-silver project and the Doradilla tin-copper-indium-zinc-silver project located in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Planet Gas Limited and changed its name to Sky Metals Limited in June 2019.

