Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Shares Up 3.8%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.24, 496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

