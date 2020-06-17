Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Software AG (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) were up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $39.42, approximately 154 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWDAF shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Software in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58.

Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

