Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.04. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 516,200 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Soligenix in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 542.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soligenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in Soligenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.