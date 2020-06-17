State Street Corp Acquires 31,996 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.43% of Daqo New Energy worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

NYSE DQ opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. Daqo New Energy Corp has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $806.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $168.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

